JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

