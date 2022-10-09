Beyondfi Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyondfi (BYN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Beyondfi has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Beyondfi has a market capitalization of $122,219.34 and approximately $295,607.00 worth of Beyondfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyondfi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.91 or 1.00005975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Beyondfi is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Beyondfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 tokens. The official website for Beyondfi is beyondfi.io. Beyondfi’s official message board is medium.com/@bfinance. The Reddit community for Beyondfi is https://reddit.com/r/beyondfinance_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beyondfi’s official Twitter account is @bey0nd_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beyondfi (BYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beyondfi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,863,174.571 in circulation. The last known price of Beyondfi is 0.01505357 USD and is up 12.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $312,964.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beyondfi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyondfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyondfi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyondfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

