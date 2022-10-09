Defiskeletons Price Down 41.9% This Week (SKELETON)

Defiskeletons (SKELETON) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Defiskeletons has a total market capitalization of $113,483.45 and $15,710.00 worth of Defiskeletons was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defiskeletons token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Defiskeletons has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defiskeletons Profile

Defiskeletons launched on May 11th, 2022. Defiskeletons’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Defiskeletons’ official website is www.defiskeletons.com. Defiskeletons’ official Twitter account is @defiskeletons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Defiskeletons is https://reddit.com/r/defiskeletons.

Buying and Selling Defiskeletons

According to CryptoCompare, “Defiskeletons (SKELETON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defiskeletons has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defiskeletons is 0.11249436 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $909.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defiskeletons.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defiskeletons directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defiskeletons should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defiskeletons using one of the exchanges listed above.

