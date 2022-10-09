AizaWorld (AIZA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,364.00

AizaWorld (AIZA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, AizaWorld has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AizaWorld token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AizaWorld has a total market capitalization of $114,285.53 and approximately $53,364.00 worth of AizaWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AizaWorld Profile

AizaWorld’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. AizaWorld’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,338,000 tokens. The official website for AizaWorld is aizaworld.com. AizaWorld’s official Twitter account is @worldaiza1. The official message board for AizaWorld is medium.com/@aizaworld.community.

Buying and Selling AizaWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “AizaWorld (AIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AizaWorld has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AizaWorld is 0.01213931 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,566.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aizaworld.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AizaWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AizaWorld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AizaWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

