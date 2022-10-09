Sugar Kingdom 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,615.00 (CANDY)

Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Sugar Kingdom has a total market capitalization of $113,430.79 and $12,615.00 worth of Sugar Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sugar Kingdom has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sugar Kingdom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sugar Kingdom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.91 or 1.00005975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Sugar Kingdom Profile

Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2022. Sugar Kingdom’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,750,000 tokens. Sugar Kingdom’s official website is www.sugarkingdom.io. Sugar Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @sugarkingdomnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sugar Kingdom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sugar Kingdom has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sugar Kingdom is 0.01972343 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $412.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sugarkingdom.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Kingdom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sugar Kingdom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sugar Kingdom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sugar Kingdom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sugar Kingdom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.