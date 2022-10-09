ARize (ARZ) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ARize (ARZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ARize has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ARize has a market capitalization of $115,678.80 and $15,945.00 worth of ARize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARize token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ARize Token Profile

ARize launched on March 28th, 2022. ARize’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,545,099 tokens. ARize’s official Twitter account is @official_arize and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARize is arize.io. The Reddit community for ARize is https://reddit.com/r/arize-io.

Buying and Selling ARize

According to CryptoCompare, “ARize (ARZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ARize has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARize is 0.00151016 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,458.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arize.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARize directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARize should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARize using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

