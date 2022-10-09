Infinity Arena 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,050.00 (INAZ)

Infinity Arena (INAZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Infinity Arena has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Infinity Arena token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Infinity Arena has a market capitalization of $108,618.40 and approximately $12,050.00 worth of Infinity Arena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Infinity Arena Token Profile

Infinity Arena’s launch date was February 17th, 2022. Infinity Arena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,673,000 tokens. Infinity Arena’s official message board is medium.com/infinity-arena. Infinity Arena’s official Twitter account is @infinity_arena and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinity Arena’s official website is infinity-arena.io.

Infinity Arena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Arena (INAZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Infinity Arena has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Infinity Arena is 0.00159134 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $583.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinity-arena.io.”

