GameStar Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GMS)

GameStar (GMS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One GameStar token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameStar has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. GameStar has a market capitalization of $114,168.47 and approximately $13,689.00 worth of GameStar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameStar alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.91 or 1.00005975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022236 BTC.

GameStar Profile

GameStar (CRYPTO:GMS) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. GameStar’s official message board is gamestarexchange.medium.com. GameStar’s official Twitter account is @gamestarxchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameStar’s official website is www.gamestar.exchange.

Buying and Selling GameStar

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStar (GMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GameStar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GameStar is 0.00009461 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gamestar.exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameStar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameStar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GMSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GameStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameStar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.