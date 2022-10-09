MemeBank Price Down 54.3% This Week (MBK)

MemeBank (MBK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One MemeBank token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MemeBank has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar. MemeBank has a market cap of $105,134.76 and $32,138.00 worth of MemeBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MemeBank

MemeBank was first traded on June 6th, 2022. MemeBank’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000 tokens. The official website for MemeBank is www.memebank.com. MemeBank’s official Twitter account is @memebank_ex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MemeBank is medium.com/@memebank. The Reddit community for MemeBank is https://reddit.com/r/memebank_offical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MemeBank

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeBank (MBK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeBank has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MemeBank is 0.01251604 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.memebank.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MemeBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

