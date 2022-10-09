ThreeOh DAO (3OH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $70,829.21

ThreeOh DAO (3OH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ThreeOh DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeOh DAO has a total market capitalization of $70,829.21 and approximately $12,413.00 worth of ThreeOh DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeOh DAO has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ThreeOh DAO Token Profile

ThreeOh DAO’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. ThreeOh DAO’s total supply is 1,450,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThreeOh DAO is https://reddit.com/r/threeohdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ThreeOh DAO is 3ohdao.medium.com. ThreeOh DAO’s official Twitter account is @threeohdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThreeOh DAO is threeohdao.com.

ThreeOh DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThreeOh DAO (3OH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ThreeOh DAO has a current supply of 1,450,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ThreeOh DAO is 0.00000011 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $500.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threeohdao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeOh DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeOh DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeOh DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

