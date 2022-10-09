Plata Network (PLATA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,088.00

Plata Network (PLATA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Plata Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plata Network has a market cap of $110,277.73 and approximately $245,088.00 worth of Plata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plata Network has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Plata Network Profile

Plata Network’s genesis date was September 9th, 2021. Plata Network’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Plata Network’s official Twitter account is @platanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plata Network is plata.network.

Plata Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plata Network (PLATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Plata Network has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Plata Network is 0.00051808 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $96.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plata.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

