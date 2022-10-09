14,170 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $129.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

