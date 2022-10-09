Advisor Resource Council Purchases 23,607 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,704 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 2.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,049,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 96,345 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 20.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,343,000 after purchasing an additional 631,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,569,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,800. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of SWCH opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

