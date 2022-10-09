Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.70 Million in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCAT. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of BCAT opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.1041 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

