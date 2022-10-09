Advisor Resource Council Invests $2 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,153 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

Shares of MSTR opened at $220.30 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The business had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

