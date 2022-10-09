Advisor Resource Council Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of A opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

