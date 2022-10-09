Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

