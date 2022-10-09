14,335 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Navalign LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $437,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.44 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

