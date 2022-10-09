Advisor Resource Council Acquires 4,440 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.