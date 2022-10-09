Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

