19,911 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

