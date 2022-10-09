Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 531.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.



PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

