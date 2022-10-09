Advisor Resource Council Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 167.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

