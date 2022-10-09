Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.81 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,478.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,625.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,477.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

