Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

BATS:PTNQ opened at $49.55 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

