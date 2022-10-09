Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 27,052 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,227,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IGF opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $52.15.
