Advisor Resource Council Sells 63,358 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,358 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PubMatic by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUBM opened at $18.23 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,606. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

