Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Salesforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 594,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 560,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Salesforce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 79,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Salesforce by 305.7% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $150.29 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.31, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

