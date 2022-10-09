Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61.

