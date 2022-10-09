Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $15.79 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.