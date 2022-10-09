Echo45 Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day moving average of $514.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

