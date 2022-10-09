Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.57% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $24.45 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

