142,668 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 78,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

VIXY stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.