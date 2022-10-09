Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHV stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

