WT Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,506 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $504.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.