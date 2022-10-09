Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 461 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

FDX stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.27. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

