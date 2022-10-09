First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after buying an additional 9,729,430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

