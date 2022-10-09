Sepio Capital LP Acquires 309 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 6.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool by 311.8% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 2.2 %

POOL stock opened at $321.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.74 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

