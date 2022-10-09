Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pool by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Pool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $321.60 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.74 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a 200-day moving average of $377.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.