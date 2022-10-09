Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

