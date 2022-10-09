American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,115,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200,493 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $57,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $49.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

