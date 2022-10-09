UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,073,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $504.85 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

