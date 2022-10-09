Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,824 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $63,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

