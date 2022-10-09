19,400 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Waste Connections by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its position in Waste Connections by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 110,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 73,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,243,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

NYSE:WCN opened at $129.97 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

