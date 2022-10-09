OLD National Bancorp IN Has $496,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

