Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,648 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

