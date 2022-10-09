The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.
NYSE:PG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.75. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $123.76 and a 52 week high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
