Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Visa by 9.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.