Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $390,961. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

