Pendal Group Ltd Has $253,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $205.60 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $204.05 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.17 and a 200-day moving average of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.